NEW YORK (PIX11) — Partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 60s are on tap in the New York City area Tuesday.

It will reach 60 in the city, the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs. There is a chance of isolated showers mainly north of the city.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool as a front passes the area. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure moveS through the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.