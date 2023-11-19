NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be chilly Sunday night, with many areas dipping into the low 30s and an unlucky few hitting the upper 20s.

The winds won’t let up as the sun sets, creating a wind chill that will make the night feel even colder. The upcoming work week will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s and some wet weather starting Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday.

It will dry up by Thursday morning, just in time for Thanksgiving, with some breezy conditions left over. Showers are looking to come back by the weekend, affecting Saturday morning.