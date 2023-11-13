NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain in control of the weather for much of the workweek keeping dry conditions over the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly with a high temperature of 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and turning milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 59 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will move toward the region. There will be a chance of showers toward the evening as this system moves in from the west. The high will be 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.