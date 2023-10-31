NEW YORK (PIX11) – It will feel like Halloween today as air from Canada will work its way back into the region. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain showers through the morning and early afternoon. The rain may mix with a few wet snowflakes north and west of the city. The high will be 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly early as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high will be 50 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 58 in the city and upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 61 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 60 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 58 in the city and upper 50s in the suburbs.