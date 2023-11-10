NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will pass to the south of the region as high pressure will be to the north.

We can expect partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a chance of rain showers south of the city. The high will be 53 in the city, the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high of 52 in the city, low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and colder as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 46 in the city, mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and continued below average as Canadian air will remain draped over the area. The high will be 50 in the city, low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and windy with temperatures that will be in the low 50s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 52 in the city, low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and not as chilly as winds will shift to the south. Temperatures will be noticeably milder with a high of 59 in the city, upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.