NEW YORK (PIX11) — The low humidity and sunshine continued Sunday, with temps climbing into the upper 80s again.

It will stay dry heading into the early part of the workweek. The humidity will climb a bit more across the region, but most of the heat will remain south until midweek. Expect highs to hover in the mid to upper 80s on Monday.

The tri-state area will likely see a better chance of showers late on Tuesday, with temps remaining in the 80s.

A few disturbances bring an unsettled weather pattern later in the week. Still, more importantly, southwesterly winds develop, which is when a possible heat wave develops with highs nearing the low to upper 90s with heat index values potentially reaching triple digits.