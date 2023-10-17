NEW YORK (PIX11) – A stubborn area of low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region as high pressure will work its way in from the west.

We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower. The high will be 62 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder with a high temperature of 64 in the city and mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will move into the region. Showers will develop during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and wind as low pressure will pass through the area. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. It will become windy as the storm system moves offshore. The high will be 57 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for much of the region.