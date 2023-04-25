NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak disturbance will bring the chance for some showers on Wednesday. For the weekend, an active pattern develops bringing the potential for several rounds of rain than may continue into Monday. While the Wednesday event looks to be a minor nuisance, heavier rain and windy conditions will be possible from a potent storm that will arrive sometime between Sunday and Monday.

Skies will partially clear out early Tuesday evening as the stubborn low to the north drifts into Eastern Canada and weakens. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. Some inland sections will drop into the 30s bringing concerns of frost for the sensitive plants.

On Wednesday, the clouds will come back ahead of a weak system. While a shower is possible in the morning, most of the activity will develop during the afternoon. Much of the rain will be scattered about and it may linger into the night. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

While there may a shower early on Thursday, the day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves in briefly. Highs in the day will remain at around 60 degrees.

Friday starts out fine with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. The chance of showers and rain will develop during the latter part of the day

Through the weekend, the forecast models are indicating several waves of low pressure that will bring the chance of rain from time to time. Since it is still several days away, there is a lack of consensus and consistency on the timing and track of the these systems. That being said, expect some rain from time to time through the weekend. Heading toward Sunday into Monday, the forecast models are indicating a potent storm that may bring heavier rain and stronger winds.

All of these details will come into place as we we head into the latter part of the week.