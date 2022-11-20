NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be a bright but brisk and breezy Sunday in the New York City area.

The high temperature will reach 38 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel more like 25 to 30, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 33 m.p.h., the NWS said.

There is also a freeze warning in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

The weather warms up to kick off the week. It will be 43 degrees on Monday and 48 on Tuesday. Wednesday will hit 53 degrees, according to the NWS.

It will be more seasonable on Thanksgiving when temps are expected to hit the 50s.