NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is another bright, beautiful, and rain-free weekend.

Although beginning to settle into the chillier temperatures, Veterans Day will see clear skies and a high of 55 degrees in the city. It will be cooler on Sunday, with Central Park expected to reach 49 degrees at the most.

It will be crisp next week, so be sure to bring extra layers!

By Monday, we will have temperatures heading in the right direction, but it will still be chilly. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

After the chilly start to the week, we will see a gradual moderation in the temperatures with temperatures making their way into the upper 50s. The next shot of any rain showers may hold off until Friday or next weekend.