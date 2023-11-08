NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chill returned on Wednesday as we were in the 40s for much of the day. A very brief warm-up is in store on Thursday, but cold temperatures return for the weekend and into early next week.

A warm front will lift through the region on Wednesday night bringing the chance for a few showers for northern areas. There is enough cold air in place that there could be a brief icy mix for higher spots in the Catskills.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Western Ulster County as there could be an icy mix or sleet before temperatures warm up to allow for a changeover to rain. For the city, temperatures will hold in the 40s through the night.

Depending on how far north the front lifts on Thursday determines how warm it gets during the day. For now, temperatures will make their way into the lower 60s, but if the front lifts further north, we may see some highs in the upper 60s before a cold front comes during the day. That front will bring a few passing showers around, but it will also drop the temperatures with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

A storm system will pass well south late Thursday night into Friday. While it will stay dry around here at the end of the week, there will be a lot of clouds around. There will also be a northerly wind in place making it much cooler as temperatures will top out in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies, but a gusty northerly wind will persist during the day. While temperatures will get into the lower 50s, it will feel much chillier with that northerly breeze.

The core of the cold moves in on Sunday. Skies will mostly be sunny, but temperatures will likely get no warmer than the upper 40s during the day. It stays cold on Monday as well with highs staying in the upper 40s as well.

Winds shift more westerly by the middle part of the week and that will help temperatures moderate after the chilly start. Highs on Tuesday will climb back into the lower 50s, then into the mid-50s by next Wednesday.