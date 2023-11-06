NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a front will work its way in from the west.

We can expect sunshine to fade behind increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 54 in the city and mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers early as a front will pass through the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 67 in the city and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada back into the region. The high will be 52 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers as a front will drift through the area. The high will be 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers toward the evening as a front will pass to the north of the region. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.