NEW YORK (PIX11) – The unsettled weather takes a step back for at least one more day. Another storm system moves in on Wednesday and considering how wet the past few days have been, it will not take much before any heavy downpours cause more flooding. Afterward, things calm down as high pressure moves in from Canada and finally brings down the humidity.

The sun will break through any low-level clouds in the morning. It will still be a humid day as temperatures make a return into the lower 80s.

On Wednesday, a potent cold front arrives bringing showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side and create additional flooding on area roadways. All that rain will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s during the day.

The good news is that high pressure moves in from Canada on Thursday. Northerly winds will bring down the humidity finally. It will also cause temperatures to back further down into the lower 70s.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. While Hurricane Lee is expected to stay well offshore, we may see the winds pick up during the day along with the surf along the coast.

For Saturday, areas to the east of the city may see a fair amount of clouds as Lee passes well offshore. The coastal sections will continue to get battered by the rough surf and cause dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. The rest of the region will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

The breeze should calm down by Sunday as Lee heads away from our region. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be in the mid 70s.