NEW YORK (PIX11) – There is a beautiful weekend ahead of us, filled with bright blue skies and comfortable temperatures.

Central Park will see a high of 78 degrees while surrounding areas see similar conditions. Sunday will have parallel conditions, although it is expected to reach the mid-80s instead.

Monday will be even warmer, nearly hitting 90 degrees in the city. However, a cold front will pass through overnight and leave the remainder of the week with far cooler temperatures.

In fact, Tuesday is expected to drop 10 degrees from Monday’s high.

The rest of the week will be bright and beautiful, with an afternoon shower chance on Friday.