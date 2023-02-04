NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures.

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday morning, for areas mainly to the north of the city where readings are expected to drop to -10 degrees or colder. Wind chills that low may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and hypothermia.

Saturday will be sunny, but that wind will still keep the frigid air around. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-20s through at least the late afternoon hours. Wind chill values will hover between -10 and zero. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Eventually, the winds will shift to the southwest and that will quickly create a warming trend to develop starting Saturday night. Temperatures will continue to climb from the mid-20s on Saturday evening into the lower 30s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will continue their climb on Sunday with highs approaching the mid-40s.

During the early part of next week, expect temperatures to hover in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds.