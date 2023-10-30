NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started damp as a slow-moving frontal boundary brought rain between Sunday and Monday.

Halloween will be dry, but it will be quite chilly, especially in the evening when trick-or-treating gets underway. The chill will continue on Wednesday and Thursday before the temperatures moderate back upward.

A few light showers will be possible through Monday evening. Temperatures will then trail down into the 40s for much of the region. Some inland spots to the north could go down into the 30s, prompting Frost Advisories to be issued through Tuesday morning.

Halloween will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be chilly as temperatures struggle to get to around 50 degrees. When Halloween activities get underway in the evening, it will be colder as temperatures drop through the upper 40s.

Early on Wednesday, an area of low pressure will brush the coast early in the morning, bringing the risk of rain showers to the Jersey Shore and Eastern Long Island. As the storm drifts northeast, colder air will get pulled south, allowing for the chance for some to see some snowflakes before it tapers off. While the city will not see snow, it will be the coldest night of the season. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s

The chill sticks around on Thursday. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will barely make their way into the lower 50s.

By Friday, we may see some noticeable moderation in the temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs to make their way back into the upper 50s.

Marathon weekend looks to be a little milder as temperatures climb into the lower 60s. Much of the period seems dry, but we are looking for the potential of a storm system that may bring showers late on Sunday into Monday. It also should be noted that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning, with the clocks returning an hour at 2 a.m.