NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with temps that will be noticeably warmer.

The high will be 78 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs. A stray shower is possible this afternoon, however, most will stay dry.

Sunday will be sunny and warm again as high pressure moves into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Air quality continues to improve across the area, good to moderate levels throughout the entire weekend. A stray shower is possible for the second half of the day, however, not everyone will see the precipitation.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the region from the west. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure slowly moves away from the area. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.