NEW YORK (PIX11) — July ends on a gorgeous note after the hot stretch that the region dealt with last week.

The rest of the week will feature temperatures a few degrees below where we should be for this time of the year. We will also remain dry until the end of the week, when a cold front will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A frontal boundary will cross through the region on Monday evening. There might be a stray shower due to the frontal passage, but most will stay dry as the air currently in place is very dry. Northwesterly winds will follow behind the front, causing temperatures to back down into the mid-60s in the city. Some areas well inland may end up going down into the lower 50s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will top out right around 80 degrees on both days, and it will feel great with the humidity on the low end.

By Thursday, we will see a few more clouds well ahead of an approaching cold front. There is a chance that some spots, generally north and west of the city, may see the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

The front will cross through the region on Friday, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will end up topping out in the lower 80s.

The storms should clear out, leaving us with a pleasant Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-80s. On Sunday, a system may track to the south of the region may bring back the chance of showers. Highs will remain in the mid-80s.