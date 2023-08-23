NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to dominate the weather before moving offshore later in the work week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a front will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will continue to be well below average with a high of 73 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will pass through the region. Temperatures and humidity will increase as winds shift to the south. The high will be 79 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will slowly move through the area. The high will be 81 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and less humid with a chance of an isolated shower as high pressure will slowly move towards the region. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.