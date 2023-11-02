NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move toward the region from the west and remain anchored over the area for the remainder of the week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 49 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and milder as temperatures will be closer to average. The high will be 56 in the city and mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will remain anchored to the south of the region. The high will be 60 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be unseasonably mild. The high will be 62 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers as a front will pass through the area. The high will be 64 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers as low pressure will influence the weather over the region. The high will be 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.