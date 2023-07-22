NEW YORK (PIX11) — This weekend looks great as high pressure settles across the region.

The humidity drops and skies will feature partly to mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing in the mid-80s for both days.

We will stay dry heading into the early part of the next week. The humidity will climb a bit, but the heat will stay to the south. Expect highs to hover in the mid to upper 80s.

A frontal boundary may bring the threat of a shower on Wednesday, but more importantly, southwesterly winds develop for the latter part of the week. We may see the beginnings of a possible heat wave developing with highs nearing 90 degrees.