NEW YORK (PIX11) — A nice northwest wind developed to end the weekend, bringing high temperatures up into the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.

New Yorkers can also expect a pleasant evening with dry conditions, clear skies and a light breeze. The low in the city will be near 61 degrees, and the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

The warmth continues into early next week as high pressure controls our weather pattern across the Tr-state. Skies will remain sunny for the most part, with highs climbing further into the upper 70s.

Temperatures are rising this week, reaching the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The remaining days will be in the 70S, with a chance of wet weather rolling into the work week’s end and the weekend’s first half.