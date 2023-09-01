NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the next several days keeping tranquil conditions over much of the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 77 in the city, and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 80 in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 88 in the city, and the upper 80s to near 90 in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued hot with a high of 90 in the city, and upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high of 90 in the city, and upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move through the area later in the day. The high will be 88 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.