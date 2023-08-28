NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will pass to the north of the region as a stationary front will remain draped to the south of the area. We can expect partly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers as low pressure will move to the south of the region. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the area during the late morning and early afternoon. The high will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 78 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.