NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is off to a rainy start as a low-pressure system off to the west pushes in, bringing light to moderate showers to the tristate area Saturday.

Temperatures will be rather cool, with most areas sticking in the 50s, and some struggling to stay warmer than 50 degrees. Rain will continue overnight before clearing out Sunday by noon.

Another rain chance lies on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but the remainder of the week is expected to be dry and clear.

As with the trend these past few months, rain may make a comeback next weekend. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the entirety of the week, with lows between the 40s and 50s.