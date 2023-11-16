NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a gorgeous Thursday with bright sunshine and temperatures that overachieved, topping out in the mid-60s around the city.

As southwesterly winds continue, temperatures may climb further into the 60s before a cold front brings colder air during the weekend.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. Thanks to a southerly wind, temperatures will only dip to around 50 degrees in the city. It will be much cooler in many outlying suburbs, though, with lows expected to be in the 40s.

Friday will start out partly cloudy. Winds will continue to come in from the southwest, which should propel temperatures into the upper 60s before more clouds build in during the day. These clouds will first come from the south as a storm tracks along the coast before turning to sea. One night, a cold front will come in from the west, bringing in more clouds.

As the front approaches, it will lose most of its energy and dry up. There might be a few widely scattered showers, possibly late Friday night into Saturday morning, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures may reach the mid-50s in the morning before the front causes them to drop throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Temperatures will recover a bit on Sunday. Expect highs to top out in the lower 50s, but a cold front will bring some clouds and a reinforcing shot of cold air heading into next week.

It will be a very chilly Monday. While it will be mostly sunny, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-40s during the day.

A potent storm system will then move in on Tuesday. While there is a risk of some wintry precipitation at the onset for areas well north, it will primarily be a rain event. Showers will develop during the day on Tuesday and linger into the night.

The rain will linger into Wednesday morning before it tapers off during the day. While it is too soon to say how much rain will fall, it will be a raw and rainy period as temperatures hover in the low to mid-50s on both days.

A gusty wind will cool things down late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. Under sunny skies, highs will likely stay in the mid-40s.