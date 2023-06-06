NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stray showers and thunderstorms will track through the area throughout the rest of today.

Temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s for the region tonight, giving a much-needed break from the heat. However, the air quality will remain poor through tomorrow and possibly into Thursday.

The city may be safe from rain on Wednesday as showers and storms are expected to stay north of the area. With smoke continuing to travel down from the wildfires in Canada, expect another hazy day with sunshine pushing through. Storms will peek back into the city periodically on Thursday, battling with the sun to make an appearance.

Springtime warmth will affect the city again this weekend as it is expected to reach 80 degrees in Central Park. With that high temperature, also expect even more rain, which will track into early next week.