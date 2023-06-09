NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will begin to shift eastward allowing the winds to shift more westerly today as the smoke conditions gradually improve throughout the day. We can expect partly sunny skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder with temperatures that will be noticeably warmer. The high will be 78 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and warm as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the region from the west. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure slowly moves away from the area. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.