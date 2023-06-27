NEW YORK (PIX11) — Scattered storms continue to rage on Tuesday night, but not quite at the same frequency as Monday.

Flood watches are currently in effect through the evening as these storms push through. It is possible that a warning may be issued in some locations where heavier rainfall occurs. Wednesday will see fewer intense storms, with scattered showers taking over.

Air quality alerts may pop up starting Wednesday as the jet stream begins to pull smoke in from the Canadian wildfires. However, it will not reach the same intensity we saw just a few weeks ago. It is expected to reach moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups at the most.

Unsettled weather will continue dominating over the next few days, bringing thunderstorms and occasional showers. The official break in this pattern is expected just in time for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the rest of the week and early next week.