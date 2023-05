NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a wet and muggy start to the weekend, the weather is warming up in the New York City area Sunday.

Parts of the tri-state area got several inches of rain Saturday. Sunday will start out mostly cloudy, but the skies will gradually clear out as the day progresses. It will also be warmer as highs climb into the mid-70s.

The weather will stay on the tranquil side for next week featuring partly to mostly sunny skies. The temperatures will hover in the mid-70s.