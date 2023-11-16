NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 62 in the city and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way in from the west. There is a chance of late-day showers as a system moves toward the region. The high will be 65 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy early followed by gradual clearing as high pressure brings Canadian air back into the region. The high will be 59 in the city and low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures that will continue to be below average. The high will be 45 in the city and low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing late possibly mixing with snow north and west of the city. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain as low pressure moves through the area. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.