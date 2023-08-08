NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure lingered around New England, throwing some clouds around the region on Tuesday.

While a few spotty showers did develop, much of the region stayed dry. High pressure looks to give us a pleasant Wednesday, but another storm system looms for Thursday.

Skies will feature some clouds around on Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will end up trailing down into the upper 60s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

High pressure briefly moves on Wednesday, giving us a generally sunny day. It will be warmer as well as a southwesterly wind brings temperatures up into the upper 80s.

The next storm system moves in on Thursday morning, bringing some rain and some embedded thunderstorms around before it tapers off either in the afternoon or early in the evening. Expect highs to be in the lower 80s.

The end of the week looks great with sunny skies. High temperatures will end up going back into the mid-80s on Friday.

For now, there is some uncertainty about how next weekend is set up. A few showers may be possible on either day. For now, it does not look to be a washout, but it is something to be looked at as we get closer.