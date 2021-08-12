NEW YORK — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday afternoon for much of the tri-state region as potentially dangerous heat and humidity are expected.

High pressure will continue to bring us air from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping the oppressive, risky heat over the area.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday, with a high temperature of 96 in the city, mid 90s over inland areas, and upper 80s for coastal spots.

Combined with the thick humidity, the heat index, or the feel-like temperatures, will range from 100 to 110 degrees.

A few thunderstorms flared up Wednesday evening because of the heat and humidity, and we could likely see the same thing again Thursday.

Friday will feature more of the same, however, the humidity will back off just a touch. Still, it will be a dangerously hot day as temperatures climb back into the mid 90s. Feel like readings will end up at around 100-105 degrees.

It will be another hot and humid day as the heat index climbs to around 90 degrees. Keeping the temperatures from climbing any further is a cold front that will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Eventually the front will pass allowing for relief to finally arrive. A pleasant northerly wind will bring temperatures down to around 80 during the afternoon on Sunday.

The comfortable weather continues heading into next week. On Monday and Tuesday, it will be sunny as temperatures climb into the lower 80s.