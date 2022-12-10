NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average.

It was the first time since March 29 that we had afternoon highs in the 30s. In addition, we started on the bright side this morning, but clouds took over the skies by mid-afternoon.

Expect the chilly conditions to stay in place for the evening hours. Temperatures will remain pretty steady in the mid and upper 30s, and skies will become mostly cloudy.

Our next storm system makes its way into the area tomorrow morning. The precipitation will likely fall as rain in the five boroughs, Long Island, and Central and South Jersey. About a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain is expected.

As temperatures decrease during the late evening and overnight hours, a changeover to snow or a wintry mix could occur in parts of the five boroughs and Long Island, but no more than a dusting is expected.

Extreme northern and northwestern New Jersey and parts of southern Connecticut are likely to see snow or a wintry mix for most of the day. However, accumulations should remain under two inches.

As for the Hudson Valley and parts of northern Connecticut, you will likely see an all-snow event. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory, and accumulations of up to six inches are possible.