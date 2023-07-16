NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers and thunderstorms raged throughout the region Sunday, particularly in the morning and early afternoon.

Rain totals ranged from a trace to over four inches in Danbury, Conn. Central Park has seen a total of 1.22 inches thus far. Temperatures were far cooler than yesterday, dropping anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees. Showers will taper off Sunday night, although clouds will stick around for a bit overnight.

The summer heat will pick back up on Monday as temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s, with the city expected to reach 90 on the dot. The skies will clear, and the area will receive a much-needed break from the rain. However, showers and thunderstorms are expected to make an on-and-off appearance throughout the week: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday can expect to see some rain and thunder.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week, and Sunday is the next look at a break in the rain.