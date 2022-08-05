NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heat and humidity will continue once again Friday as high pressure will dominate the weather for the New York and New Jersey region. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8:00 p.m. for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday morning with some clouds arriving during the afternoon. There is a chance of strong storms later in the afternoon into the evening. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, and in the low to mid-90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms developing once again in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s over the suburbs.

Sunday will be hazy, hot, and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front will drift closer to the region. Afternoon temperatures will reach a high of 91 in the city, in the low to mid-90s for inland sections, and in the mid-80s for coastal spots.

Monday will be partly sunny, hot, and humid with unsettled conditions continuing over much of the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s for much of the region.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms toward evening. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and less humid as high pressure will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.