NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore Tuesday, bringing a return to the summer heat over much of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will return to above average with a high of 90 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the mid to upper 80s for coastal spots.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and less humid as a weak front moves through the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s over the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot again as winds shift to the southwest, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico back into the area. The high temperature will be 93 in the city, in the mid 90s for inland sections, and in the upper 80s over coastal spots.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a front will move closer to the region from the west. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will remain draped over the area. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for much of the region.

Sunday will be hazy, hot, and humid as high pressure will remain offshore. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon as another front will move through the area from the west. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.