NEW YORK (PIX11) — The workweek ends unsettled as a storm system crosses through the region.

While most of the rain occurred on Friday morning, a trailing cold front has yet to pass keeping the risk of additional storms into the night. The sun returns on Saturday, but a secondary cold front could still bring the threat of an additional storm. After a warm Saturday, temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal as the month of August comes to a close.

A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out on Friday night as a cold front sweeps across the region. Before the front passes though, it will be a very humid night.

Some fog may even develop during the overnight hours as temperatures more or less hover in the lower 70s.

After some early clouds and fog, the sun will break through the clouds on Saturday. A secondary cold front will make its way toward the region bringing back some clouds late in the day. There might be a stray storm that may flare up, but much of the region will stay dry. Ahead of the front, it will be moderately humid with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Sunday, by far, will be the better of the two.

High pressure will move in bringing in a nice northerly breeze. The humidity will tumble and temperatures will end up backing down into the upper 70s.

Heading into next week, the sun will give way to clouds on Monday. On Tuesday a cold front will move in, and it will be slow to exit. That front will bring showers and thunderstorms not only on Tuesday but on Wednesday as well.

Skies briefly clear out on Thursday, but another round of storms could move back by next Friday.