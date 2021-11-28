Record snow, plus cold start to the work week with relief on the way

You probably woke up to a few snowflakes this morning; this came courtesy of an Alberta Clipper moving in from Canada. The fast-moving system only delivered a trace amount at Central Park, which was the first flakes recorded this season.

However, some areas north and west of the city received a light coating. In fact, .1” fell at Newark, NJ, which broke the record of a trace amount set in 1995.

Even though the system appeared short lived, another weak disturbance could bring a few more flurries/sprinkles with no accumulation Sunday night.

Winds will remain light, but as it moves toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes, anticipate gusts between 20 and 30 mph on Monday.

In addition to gusty winds, feel-like temperatures will likely dip into the teens and 20s Monday, and Tuesday morning. Layers will be key to staying warm.

Daytime temperatures will gradually begin to moderate with highs in the 50s on Thursday along with showers.