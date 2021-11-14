First snow this season, more wet weather, and milder temps later this week

Even though Saturday’s furious hailstorm is long gone, its destruction could still be felt on Sunday.

The National Service storm crew confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Nassau County between 2:37 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The first report was in Woodmere. However, it skipped a few locations as it moved northeast. The twister touched down again in Uniondale on Liberty Street where a roof of a two-story colonial building was torn off before landing on a nearby house.

Significant damage was also confirmed in Hempstead and near Clover Lane in Levittown, where a large tree fell onto a house before the tornado lifted. Additionally, there were numerous reports of uprooted trees, down power lines and debris across the area.

Tornadoes aren’t typical in the month of November. We came close last year when a tornado warning was issued on Nov. 22, 2020 due to radar indicated rotation in the atmosphere. However, the NWS determined that the damage was caused by straight-line strong wind gusts.

Fast forward to this year, so far there have been nine tornado warnings this month for our area. That’s the most tornado warnings in a month since September 2012.

In addition to the first tornado report in November, Central Park and JFK reported the first snowfall this season in the form of hail. You can expect more precipitation Sunday night in the form of rain and snow. A cold front will bring showers around 8 p.m. Expect mostly rain across the area with snow showers north and west of the city.

A coating of snow isn’t out of the question for interior locations in Orange County, NY and Western, Passaic County in NJ as well as interior Southwest Connecticut, especially for those higher elevations. The system will be another fast mover, but a lot less fierce, and should taper off between midnight and 2 a.m.

However, there’s still a slight chance of a few showers with sunshine returning on Monday.

Tuesday will still feel a bit chilly with diminishing winds throughout the day. Then seasonable highs will return on Wednesday. Finally, highs are slated to bounce back into the 60s with more rain Thursday night into Friday. So far, the weekend looks chilly and dry.