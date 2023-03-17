NEW YORK (PIX11) — It ended up being a very nice St. Patrick’s Day with very mild temperatures. While there was a cloud cover, the rain did hold off during the day.

A few light showers pass through the region Friday night, but they will be scattered. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.

The skies should clear out rapidly on Saturday morning. A breeze from the west will back temperatures down into the lower 50s, but it will still be on the pleasant side.

A secondary cold front will cross through Saturday night into Sunday, causing winds to shift to the northwest and further bring down the temperatures.

It will be a cold start to the NYC Half Marathon as temperatures will start in the lower 30s. However, the gusty winds will make it feel more like around 20 degrees early in the morning. During the day, expect temperatures to climb into the lower 40s, with wind chills in the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies.

As fast as the cold air moves in, it will be just as quick for it to leave.

The good news is that it will only last for a day as temperatures will warm up quickly just as spring begins on Monday. Then, winds will shift back to the southwest bringing about milder temperatures. Expect highs to be back into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Spring also comes late at 5:24 p.m., with the sun’s most direct rays hitting the equator.

Temperatures warm further into the upper 50s through the middle part of the week and stay dry. The next chance of showers occurs during the latter part of the week, but it will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.