NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bitterly cold air moves in behind a cold front that pushed through the region on Thursday.

While the chill will be around for the end of the week, it will dissipate on Saturday night as the first major winter storm of the year approaches the tri-state region.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for areas north and west of the city where the snow is expected to be the heaviest and most hazardous for travel. Along coastal sections, including the city, there will be enough warm air for much of it to be mainly a rain event.

Remember that this storm has quite a bit of uncertainty, and any wobble with its track could change the forecast quite a bit in terms of the timing, the precipitation type, and the accumulation totals.

Much colder air will move in on Thursday night. Skies will be clear, but the gusty winds of 25 mph will make temperatures in the mid to upper-20s feel more like the teens in the city.

The winds will ease a little bit on Friday. It will be sunny, but the chill will stay as highs reach the upper 30s in the afternoon.

The clouds will then move in quickly Friday night into Saturday morning. Some snow could arrive during the afternoon as the Nor’Easter tracks up the coastline.

While it will stay mainly snow for inland sections on Saturday night, coastal sections will see a changeover to rain, melting any of the snow that has fallen. It is also worth mentioning that even inland areas may see a period of sleet mixing in with the snow before it goes back to snow.

Colder air will return on Sunday morning as the low starts to move out to sea. That will allow coastal sections to see a changeover back to snow before the storm tapers off during the day.

Due to the changeover to rain, accumulations will be limited for coastal sections. Around a slushy inch or two will be possible for the city, with lesser amounts to the south and east. Amounts will ramp up quickly for areas to the north and west, where it will stay mainly as a snow event. As much as 8 inches or more will be possible for Northern New Jersey and into the Hudson Valley.

Next week starts sunny and dry, but a strong storm arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. It will be mainly a rain event, but there might be a lot of it, which will bring back concerns for flooding across Northern New Jersey.

To break it all down for the Nor’Easter:

Saturday morning: Clouds thickening

Saturday afternoon: Some light snow may develop; otherwise, it will remain cloudy.

Saturday evening: The winds pick up. For coastal sections, any snow that is falling will change over to rain. Most inland sections will remain snow, although some areas closer to the coast may mix with sleet.

Saturday night: The brunt of the storm. Coastal areas will deal with rain, while inland areas will stay as snow. Winds along Long Island may gust upwards to 40 mph or more.

Sunday morning: The low will start to pull out, and the precipitation will start to wind down. As cold air pulls in behind the storm, all sections see a little snow, although accumulations will be light. The winds will also start to ease as well. Coastal flooding will be possible at high tide.

Sunday afternoon/evening: The storm should finally dissipate totally, although there will still be a breeze.