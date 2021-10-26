Nor’easter rains and wind not done battering tri-state area

The nor’easter is not over just yet. After pounding the region with around 2 to 5 inches of rain Tuesday, the storm offshore is swinging back, bringing some rain into the tri-state area on Tuesday night.

In addition to the rain, the winds will start to kick up as the storm intensifies offshore. Flash flood watches have been extended further into Tuesday evening and wind advisories have been posted for Nassau, western Suffolk, and coastal Fairfield counties. A high wind warning has been posted for eastern Suffolk County, where gusts could approach 60 mph and cause power outages.

Rain will redevelop during the evening hours in the city, and it could turn heavy at times. The rain will continue into the overnight hours before it starts to taper off during the wee hours of the morning. As that is happening, the winds will increase. As the storm makes its nearest pass off the coast, gusts up to 60 mph could occur across eastern Long Island. While the winds won’t be as strong in the city, it could still gust at around 30 to 40 mph

When all is said and done, an additional inch of rain could occur pushing rainfall totals to around 3 to 6 inches throughout the region. Temperatures will trail down into the low to mid 50s by daybreak.

While the rain may be over with on Wednesday, it will still be windy during the morning. Through the course of the day, the winds will gradually ease, before finally diminishing at night. Aside from the wind, temperatures will be at around 60 degrees under a partly sunny sky.

Thursday looks to be relatively tranquil with partly sunny skies and highs at around 60 degrees.

Friday starts out fine with mostly sunny skies, but another storm system will approach bringing back the rain late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The rain will continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Fortunately, the storm will clear out by the time we get into Halloween. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.