NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: A person walks under an umbrella as they prepare to enter a subway station during an autumn Nor’easter on October 26, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area, with up to 3 inches of rain in some parts of the city. A flash flood watch is in effect in NYC until 6 P.M. tonight. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The nor’easter is not over just yet. After pounding the region with around 2 to 5 inches of rain Tuesday, the storm offshore swung back overnight, bringing more rain to the tri-state region into Wednesday morning.

In addition to the showers, winds kicked back up as the storm intensified offshore. Both a high wind warning and wind advisory were issued for much of Long Island early Wednesday, and set to expire around 2 p.m.

Heavier rain was also pounding Long Island Wednesday morning, with a coastal flood advisory remaining in place for most of Suffolk County and Southern Nassau County until the evening.

Over in New Jersey, new flood warnings were issued early Wednesday for Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties, most lasting into Thursday.

The rain will continue through the morning, especially in New York, until tapering off across the area by 11 a.m. or noon.

When all is said and done, an additional inch of rain could occur pushing rainfall totals to around 3 to 6 inches throughout the region. Temperatures will trail down into the low to mid 50s by daybreak.

While the rain may be over with by Wednesday afternoon, it will still be windy. Through the course of the day, the winds will gradually ease, before finally diminishing at night. Aside from the wind, temperatures will be at around 60 degrees under a partly sunny sky.

Thursday looks to be relatively tranquil with partly sunny skies and highs at around 60 degrees.

Friday starts out fine with mostly sunny skies, but another storm system will approach bringing back the rain late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The rain will continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Fortunately, the storm will clear out by the time we get into Halloween. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.