NEW YORK (PIX11) — A major nor’easter that blew through New York and New Jersey overnight began to move out of the region Tuesday morning.

The steady rain started to taper off around 7 a.m., although spotty showers were expected through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, however, the wind gusts will make it feel cooler. Consistent winds of up to 22 mph, with gusts over 30 mph, were predicted for much of the region.

You won’t need the umbrella on Wednesday, as sunshine and warmer temperatures return. Temps could top out in the upper 50s or low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of around 61 degrees. And we’ll end the workweek on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks dry with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the low 60s.