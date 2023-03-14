NEW YORK (PIX11) — A late season nor’easter brought a lot of rain for the coastal sections. While the rain did change over to snow on Tuesday, the ground temperature was too warm for much of it to stick along coastal sections. Away from the coast, it was a different story. Snow amounts of 6 inches or higher were reported in Northern New Jersey and for many areas in the Hudson Valley. Up in the higher elevations in the Catskills, we saw snow totals approach well over foot.

Any snow that lingers on Tuesday evening will diminish. Skies will start to clear out, but the winds will continue to be an issue. While temperatures will dip down into the lower 30s, the 40 mph gusts will make it feel more the teens at times by early Wednesday morning.

The sun makes a return on Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s, but the winds will continue to be an item. Gusts will continue at 30 mph to 40 mph and make it feel more like the lower 30s.

After the blustery Wednesday, things start to improve rapidly for the rest of the week. High pressure slides into the southeastern United States and brings in a milder southwesterly wind for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. We warm up further into the mid 50s for St. Patrick’s Day. We will stay dry, but clouds will start to roll in as the day progresses ahead of an approaching storm system.

Showers will develop early on Saturday, but it will stay mild with highs in the lower 50s. Once the storm departs, colder air will filter back in for Sunday with highs backing down into the lower 40s.

Spring starts on Monday at 5:24 p.m., and it looks to be a delightful day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.