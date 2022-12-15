NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab those umbrellas! A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for portions of New York City.

High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a storm system will arrive later. Expect rain and snow to develop this afternoon and become steady during the evening commute. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the day with a high of 43 degrees in the city.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and snow early followed by slow clearing toward evening. Winds will be gusty from the east as the storm system slowly drift north f the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and chilly as high pressure will move toward the region from the west. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy, and continued cold with a high of 37 in the city, and upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and windy as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly as a northwest wind will keep a wintry fell over the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for much of the region.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 38 in the city with upper 30s in the suburbs.