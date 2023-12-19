NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure will settle across the region for the next couple of days. That will keep it dry and allow all the rivers to subside.

While most rivers have or started to crest, the Passaic River at Pine Brook will not start to back down until Wednesday.

While many rivers are expected to go below flood stage on Wednesday, parts of the Passaic River will take time for the waters to recede. It may not go below the flood stage until Friday or Saturday.

Skies will feature partly cloudy skies on Tuesday night. A breeze will be around, causing overnight wind chills to be in the 20s.

Wednesday will feature a great deal of sun. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid-40s

A weak frontal boundary moves through late Wednesday night, bringing a reinforcing shot of chilly air for Thursday. While it will be a sunny day, expect highs to back into the upper 40s.

It will stay dry heading into the holiday weekend, and we will see a slight moderation in the temperatures as we head into Christmas.

Friday and Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to be in the low to mid-40s.

A weak disturbance looks to pass to the north and bring in some clouds for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will be milder as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.