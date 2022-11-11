NEW YORK (PIX11) — The center of Nicole’s remnants may still be in the Carolinas as of Friday evening, but an approaching cold front has helped funnel up the rain during the day. Through the afternoon, the rain came and there were a few waves where it came down hard, causing some ponding on area roadways. As the storm passes through the region during the overnight hours, the winds will kick up, especially across coastal sections. A Wind Advisory goes into effect late Friday night for the Jersey Shore and Long Island as gusts may approach 50 mph.

After going through a heavy round of rain early, the rest of Friday evening looks to feature showers that look to come down on the lighter side. There may even be a lull by around midnight, but the winds will be an issue overnight with gusts to 50 mph expected for coastal sections. Toward daybreak, we may see the rain ramp up again as the center of Nicole’s remnants passes through.

Keep in mind, we may have to deal with localized flooding as the rain and wind will bring down the leaves and potentially clog drainage basins.

While there may be a few leftover showers on Saturday morning, the storm will be quick to exit. The winds will diminish and the sun will come out during the day. It will still be on the mild side with temperatures near 70 during the day. Heading into the latter part of Saturday, the winds will shift to the northwest and bring down the temperatures quickly.

A weak disturbance could bring the threat of a shower Sunday morning, otherwise, the story will be a brisk northwesterly wind bringing in the cooler air. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 50s during the day.

The core of the cold moves in early next week as high pressure settles into the region. It will be sunny, but afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday.