Enjoyable Friday before possible weekend rain, but Mother’s Day looking okay

NEW YORK — After an enjoyable Thursday we’ll see another nice day Friday with plenty of sun. Enjoy it while you can, as some showers could pop up later this evening.

All eyes are on Mother’s Day weekend as there will be the chance of rain. A disturbance will approach the region on Saturday making it a damp and cool day. The good news is that most of Mother’s Day will be fine, however, a warm front will bring back clouds during the afternoon and the possibility of showers at night.

Most of Friday will be fine as well. The day will start out with sunny skies, but the clouds will make a return during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Eventually, the disturbance arrives on Saturday bringing showers throughout the day. A chilly breeze coming from the ocean will keep temperatures in the mid 50s.

Those showers should taper off by Saturday night leaving us with a pleasant start for Mother’s Day. Expect the day to start out sunny with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. A warm front will slide to the east coast bring back the clouds during the afternoon. Hopefully, any chance of showers will hold off until late Sunday night.

A wave of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary making it a wet start to the workweek. The rain may taper off Monday afternoon as the storm moves off shore. It will remain to be on the cool side with highs in the lower 60s.

Heading into the middle part of the week, a large area of high pressure will settle across the northeast bringing back the sun. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.